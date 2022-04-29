MUNICH — The Kansas City Chiefs’ fourth round pick will be announced by Oliver Bierhoff, the German national team director.

The Chiefs Deutschland official account announced that the soccer executive will announce the pick live from a draft party in Munich on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs are one of the teams given International Marketing Rights in Germany as part of the league’s Global Growth initiative.

“We are currently enjoying the most successful period in franchise history, with some of the top players and coaches on the field as well as the support of a talented and dedicated business operations staff, and we believe we are uniquely positioned to be a leader in the NFL’s global growth,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said when the decision was announced.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were announced as the first team to play a game in Munich at FC Bayern’s home stadium and Kansas City is rumored to be their opponent. The Bucs also have International Marketing Rights in the European country.

Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt also owns MLS club FC Dallas who has ties with German giants FC Bayern, further adding speculation to the Chiefs playing the league’s first ever game in Germany.

During the first day of the draft, the league announced that Kansas City will take part in the first Thursday Night Football game of the season on Amazon Prime Video when they host the Los Angeles Chargers during the home opener during week 2 on September 15.

The international schedule of games will be announced on May 4, a week before the full 2022 NFL schedule is released on May 12.

Day 2 of the NFL Draft continues on Friday at 6 p.m. from Las Vegas. The Chiefs have 8 remaining picks after drafting cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis in the first round on Thursday.