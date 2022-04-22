KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 NFL Draft is less than a week away from kicking off in Las Vegas and the Kansas City Chiefs have 12 picks at their disposal.

“When you have 12 picks, these meetings tend to take a little bit longer,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said as he entered the conference room 15 minutes late.

As the draft nears, speculation on picks and possible trades enter the rumor mill for all 32 teams in the league.

But Veach and his staff are adamant that anything can happen.

“As far as what to believe, I wouldn’t believe anything,” Veach said.

The Chiefs have two picks at the tail end of the first round, giving them the capital to move up if they see a prospect match the value of a trade.

“We’ll be flexible and we’ll let the board talk to us and if there is value we will and if not, we’ll stay put,” Veach said.

As of Friday’s press conference, Veach said they have 194 names on their draft board, aided by the amount of picks and the amount of players available due to the extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veach said they look forward to building through the draft and are focused on the second and third round where they have four picks.

“When you look at value in this draft 30 to 60 is really good. We were able to get Nick Bolton and Creed Humphrey last year,” Veach said. “I think there will be a lot of value similar to that, a lot of really good players in that second and third round.”

One position the Chiefs aren’t looking at in the first few rounds is quarterback. With Patrick Mahomes on the roster, building around his is what Veach is looking at, especially after some big roster moves this offseason like trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

“When you have Pat Mahomes, we’re wired to go after it every year,” Veach said. “What’s needed to do that is draft resources and cap space. Just because you trade away a good player doesn’t mean we’re in a rebuilding mode by any means. It just means we’re going to find a new set of resources and get aggressive.”