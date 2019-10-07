Haysville Chiefs fans travel to Kansas City in style

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — For the second time this season, Haysville Chiefs fans aboard the ‘Arrowhead Express’ to watch their favorite team.

A former Buhler School District bus, the ‘Arrowhead Express’ is now a rolling sanctuary for football fans eager to make their way to Chiefs Kingdom.

Super fan Steve Crum has had Chiefs tickets for over 20 years, but for him, being a Chiefs fan has had its ups and downs.

“We’ve sat through some pretty unhappy seasons,” said Crum.

There has been one constant.

“Being in this kind of atmosphere has always made this a great time.”

The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead as they take on the Houston Astros next Sunday at 12 p.m.