WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While the Kansas City Chiefs started their season off with a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, one Chiefs fan walked out of Arrowhead Stadium a winner.

Longtime Haysville elementary teacher Kelly Kennedy was selected for the special honor of sitting in the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat.

KSN spoke to Kennedy and the man who nominated him for this honor.

“Just a big, friendly guy. He’s always saying ‘hi’ to everyone at the tailgates and making everyone feel like family there. Just inviting people to hang out and saying ‘hello’ to everyone who passes by,” said Jake Reed, the man who nominated Kennedy.

“This is something that my dad, if he was still alive, would be thrilled to death on this and just because he was a very big backer of Lamar Hunt and the Chiefs coming up, and so yeah. That’s an honor in itself getting to sit underneath his name on the ring of honor,” said Kennedy.

What was supposed to be a memorable day became even better before the game even started. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had Kennedy on stage for the world’s largest tailgate to present him with the NFL’s Fan of the Year Award and tickets to this year’s Super Bowl.

Kennedy has been a devoted fan and season ticket holder for 29 years, but he has never been to a Super Bowl. Now, he has that chance this February.