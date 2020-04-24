‘He picked you’: Chiefs asked Patrick Mahomes who we wanted, he said Clyde Edwards-Helaire

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire breaks away from Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs apparently asked Patrick Mahomes who he wanted them to draft during the first round of the NFL Draft, and he picked a national champion.

“We asked Pat Mahomes, ‘Who do you want?’ and he picked you,” Andy Reid told Clyde Edwards-Helaire over video chat.

Edwards-Helaire is a 5-foot-7 running back out of Louisiana State University. 

“Clyde, I told Clark and Coach Reid today at about 5 o’clock–4 o’clock– I said that Clyde is going to be our pick because coach I were thinking your way,” Brett Veach said over video chat. “Then when we texted Pat, and I asked Pat, ‘Give me a name. Don’t think about it.’ He said, ‘Clyde.’”

The Chiefs shared video of Edwards-Helaire chatting with coaches over video chat following the draft pick

“Thank you all, I can’t express how much I really appreciate it,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I can’t wait to work.”

