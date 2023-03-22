KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom said a fond farewell to one of its favorite receivers on Wednesday.

Funeral services were held for Otis Taylor, 80, at the Friendship Baptist Church in east Kansas City. Taylor ended a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease on March 9. A strong contingent from the Chiefs’ front office, as well as former players, came to pay their respects.

Taylor, who is known to his former Chiefs teammates as “O.T.,” will be remembered most for the third-quarter touchdown he caught from quarterback Len Dawson in Super Bowl IV back in 1970. Kansas City defeated Minnesota for the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship.

Taylor was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Honor back in 1982. His friends and family remain hopeful he’ll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame soon.

“He was a kind person. He never turned anyone down. If you asked him to do something, he was right there to do it. That’s what he was,” Bobby Bell, Taylor’s teammate on that Super Bowl championship team, said.

Bell talked about recent funerals he’s attended for his former teammates, who are more like family to him. A large number of players from that 1970 team have passed on, including Dawson, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who died in August.

Frank White, the Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer, who is now Jackson County Executive, grew up watching Taylor’s heroics. White said he and Taylor worked together in the private sector, and Taylor introduced White to his wife, for which he’s forever grateful.

“He’s my idol,” White smiled. “He’s somebody I admired right from the very beginning. I graduated high school in ’68, and that was right about the time they won the Super Bowl. It was great to finally meet him.”

Betty Brown, one of Taylor’s lifelong friends, said Taylor was like a brother to her. Brown knew Taylor through his work with the Derrick Thomas Third and Long Foundation, where Taylor gave his time to help improve the literacy of young people.

“We’re going to miss him a whole lot. He was an icon. He was one of the greatest to me,” Brown said. “He was kind. He was humble. He wasn’t the kind of person who looked for the spotlight. He was just Otis.”