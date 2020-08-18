Here are the changes coming to Arrowhead Stadium for Chiefs games this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Chiefs announced Monday that for at least the first three home games, they’ll reduce capacity at Arrowhead to 22%, but that’s not the only change you’ll see at the stadium.

The team is making major changes from the parking lots to the concessions stands and more to keep fans and staff safe and healthy.

Big changes:

Fans who score tickets to watch the defending Super Bowl champions will be required to wear a face mask at all times, with the exception of when actively eating or drinking. This is a league-wide requirement that the NFL announced in July.

You can bring your own mask, or the Chiefs will be distributing a commemorative mask during the first three games.

One of the biggest changes is that Arrowhead Stadium is going completely cashless this season.

Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay will also be accepted.

The team has also introduced Chiefs Pay, a payment platform within the Chiefs app, which will debut this season. It’s a partnership with the company Tappit. Chiefs fans are already required to use the Chiefs app to access their game tickets.

Parking and tailgating

Parking will also be cashless this season. Fans will have to purchase parking passes in advance on the Chiefs website.

All parking will be general (red) parking, and it only be open to ticket holders. Guests will get a recommended parking entry gate based on their seats to minimize contact with others, and cars will be parked every other spot.

Tailgating will still be allowed, but fans are expected to stay in the area behind their vehicle to maintain physical distancing. The team is also asking fans to wear masks while tailgating, again except when eating or drinking.

Tailgate-free zones will be provided in lots B & H for fans who prefer that option.

Heading into Arrowhead

When you’re ready to head into the stadium, you’ll be required to enter via a specific gate based on your seat. It will be indicated on your ticket.

All bags — including clear bags and clutch bags, which were previously approved — are now prohibited. This is a change to minimize the security screening process. Guests with medical needs should bring their items in a clear plastic bag.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags, and seat cushions, but you’ll have to carry it in by hand.

In the stadium

Arrowhead Stadium will be broken up into zones to eliminate crossover and minimize exposure. Fans will find their zone on their ticket.

As part of the 22% limited capacity, fans will sit in pods of up to six people. You must know everyone in your pod.

The stadium will have enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures for every home game. All staff members will be required to go through a health screening before entering the stadium and will also wear personal protective equipment.

Fans will see new physical distancing measures and hand sanitizing stations throughout Arrowhead, as well.

Smoking, including vaping, will not be allowed inside the stadium. Spitting of any kind, whether it’s tobacco or sunflower seeds, is also banned this season.

There will also be some changes at concession stands. Beyond going cashless, concessions will see more kiosk ordering and order pickup areas to make the process faster.

Pre-packaged or wrapped items will be available at all locations, including condiments. Drinks will come with lids or caps, and refills will not be available.

LATEST STORIES: