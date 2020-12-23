Here’s how Chiefs can get homefield advantage to defend Super Bowl title

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: The Kansas City Chiefs take the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A win against the struggling Atlanta Falcons (4-10) on Sunday would cement the Kansas City Chiefs as the outright top seed in the AFC and secure the only playoff first-round bye up for grabs this season.

A loss would drop the Chiefs to 13-2, but they can still secure that top seed with some help from the other top teams in the conference.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a three-game losing streak and host the Indianapolis Colts, another team in the hunt to cement its playoff position, this weekend.

A loss would guarantee the first-round bye for the defending Super Bowl champs.

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their first AFC East Divion title in 25 years. A loss against division rival New England on Monday would also give the Chiefs the top seed in the conference.

Kansas City could also earn the first-round bye if they clinch the strength of victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh or Buffalo, and at least ties their strength of victory with the other team.

The Chiefs won their fifth consecutive AFC West Division title with their Week 14 win against the Miami Dolphins, securing their spot in the playoffs.

In the event that the Chiefs, Bills or Steelers end their respective games in a tie, Kansas City would remain atop the leaderboard.