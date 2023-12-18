KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City season has not gone as smoothly as usual under Patrick Mahomes’ lead, but the Chiefs still have a shot to win the AFC regular season.

Clinching the one seed will first require the 9-5 Chiefs to win their remaining three games against Las Vegas, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Second, 11-3 Baltimore will have to lose at least two contests going forward.

The Ravens have looked like the best AFC team throughout the season, but they’re headed into a very tough two-game stretch as they travel to NFC’s best San Fransico, followed by a home game against AFC’s second-place Miami.

The 10-4 Dolphins losing one more game would be the third domino. They might have the roughest end-of-the-season schedule in the NFL, with matchups against Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo.