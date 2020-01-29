Breaking News
Hiland Dairy Plant’s cow dressed as ‘Moo-Homes’

Kansas City Chiefs
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Chiefs Kingdom can add one more member ahead of the Super Bowl this week. Introducing “Moo-homes.”

The Hiland Dairy Plant in downtown Wichita has its cow dressed in Chiefs gear, and it bears a striking resemblance to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, all the way down to the headband and hair.

