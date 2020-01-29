WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Chiefs Kingdom can add one more member ahead of the Super Bowl this week. Introducing “Moo-homes.”
The Hiland Dairy Plant in downtown Wichita has its cow dressed in Chiefs gear, and it bears a striking resemblance to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, all the way down to the headband and hair.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hiland Dairy Plant’s cow dressed as ‘Moo-Homes’
- PETA: Retire Punxsutawney Phil, use animatronic groundhog instead
- ‘That is one item I wish I still had’: Wichita man scores big on Chiefs 1967 World Championship signed ball
- Kansas assistant principal heading to the Super Bowl sidelines as a photographer
- Numerous crashes reported around the Wichita area Wednesday morning