KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL Network is reporting that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a record-breaking four-year, $200 million contract making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The contract reportedly includes $153 million in guaranteed money and gives the team more cap space to sign other players this offseason.

The reported contract means the four-time MVP will earn an average of $50 million a year which crushes the second-highest yearly average which belongs to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who sits at $45 million.

Mahomes’ extension was for 10 years compared to Rodgers’ four, partially due to the age difference. After the 2021 season, there were rumors that Rodgers was debating retirement.

According to Spotrac Aaron Rodgers Patrick Mahomes Value $200 million $450 million Average Annual Value $50 million $45 million Length of Contract 4 years 10 years Guaranteed $153 million $141,481,905 Age at Signing 38 24

In total value, Mahomes’ deal remains the largest in NFL history at $450 million, more than twice that of Rodgers’ deal.

With the extension, Rodgers will remain on the Green Bay Packers roster until 2027. His current contract, signed in 2018, was slated to end in 2023.

According to NFL Network, Rodgers’ deal gives the Packers room to franchise tag wide receiver Davante Adams worth $20.145 million.

This season will be the first year in Mahomes’ 10-year extension after completing his rookie contract in 2021.

The next comparable quarterback is Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

Allen’s contract is worth $258,034,000 with an average annual value of $43,005,667, good through 2029.