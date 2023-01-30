WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the Kansas City Chiefs headed to another Super Bowl, many fans may wonder if this is the year they can afford to go.

Super Bowl tickets

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Super Bowl tickets that are still available range from a low of $5,900 each to a high of $25,000. They are available through Ticketmaster.com. But there are fees associated with those tickets. With fees added in, the prices range from a low of $7,015 to a high of $26,775.

If that is in your price range, the next issue is getting to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for the game.

Flights from Wichita

Delta Airlines is offering a nonstop flight out of Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport to Phoenix. It leaves at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and gets back on Monday, Feb. 13, just before 1 p.m. The seats that are still available range in price from $2,678 each to $5,860.

If you need to leave later on Friday or on Saturday, there are more Delta flight options available, but they are not nonstop.

If you fly, you will need a way to get to the stadium and around the Phoenix area. Car rentals from Sky Harbor International Airport from Feb. 10-13 start at $243 for the four-day period.

Cost of driving

If you don’t want to pay the cost of flying, get ready for a road trip. A car leaving from downtown Wichita and going straight to the stadium would take between 16 and 17 hours one way. Then there is the time you need to factor in for bathroom breaks, stretching your legs, maybe spending the night somewhere, and the one-hour time difference between Kansas and Arizona.

The cost of driving depends on your vehicle’s gas mileage. The shortest route to the stadium is 1,026 miles. If you get 20 miles to the gallon, you’ll use about 103 gallons of gas to get there and back. If you pay $3.20 a gallon, which is the current average in Kansas, that’s about $330.

If you get 30 miles to the gallon, you’ll use about 68.5 gallons to get there and back. So that’s about $220.

However, you’ll have to pay higher prices once you get out of Kansas and Oklahoma. According to AAA, New Mexico is averaging $3.38 a gallon, while Arizona’s average is currently $3.55 a gallon.

Hotel or house rental

If you are reading this, you are human and will need to sleep. If you arrive Friday and leave Monday, that is three nights in a hotel or at a rental property.

A Google search of hotels found three nights in the Phoenix area on Super Bowl weekend will cost anywhere from $375 to more than $1,000.

You could also try renting a house, apartment, or room. We searched for places that can house two people. One of the cheapest we found on Airbnb.com is a guest suite for $162 a night. Airbnb said the average nightly cost in the Phoenix area for that weekend of February is $1,770.

The cheapest place we found on Vrbo.com is a one-bedroom with four beds for $399 a night.

Booking.com listed hotels and property rentals. The cheapest place it listed was Motel 6, costing $747 for the three nights.

You have to eat

If you drive a vehicle, you can bring a cooler and food with you. If you have a rental car, you can go to grocery stores and buy food. But, chances are, you will want to try some restaurants in the Phoenix area.

Forbes.com suggests budgeting $500 per person for a four-day trip.

Other costs

There are other events associated with the game. Some charge admission. Also, it is a pretty good bet that you will be tempted to buy souvenirs. If that sounds like you, budget some extra money for that.