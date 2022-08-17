KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a 19-14 loss against the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener.

They are scheduled to play the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will air nationally on the NFL Network.

For fans who have streaming, you can watch the Chiefs, and every one of its preseason games, by downloading the Chiefs app (iOS and Android) or visiting Chiefs.com. According to the Chiefs’ website, if it is available to watch on local TV, it will be available to watch in the Chiefs app and website.

The Chiefs have never lost to the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. They hold an all-time 10-1 record against Washington.

The Chiefs have dealt with injuries to some of their wide receivers this week. Tuesday, JuJu Smith-Schuster missed practice with a sore knee. Wednesday, Mecole Hardman left practice with an apparent leg injury. The extent of those injuries is currently unknown.

“Just like any other position, the next man has to perform,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “Now it’s time for the younger guys to step up. This is an opportunity for someone else to show that they can play. That they can perform under pressure, but also, maximize the opportunity.”

The Chiefs are slated to open the season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11.