WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are slated to take on the Denver Broncos in an AFC West showdown Thursday night.

The Chiefs are looking to move to 5-1 on the season, while the Broncos have been sliding backward, currently sitting at 1-4.

Those who are cruising the TV guide might be confused about how they can tune in to watch the defending Super Bowl champions. The game is not going to air on national television.

Instead, as all Thursday Night Football games have been this season, the game will be streaming only on Amazon Prime.

Prime members can go to Amazon’s website, and the link to watch the game will be on the front page.

The contest inside Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night will kick off around 7:15 p.m. The pregame show starts at 6 p.m.