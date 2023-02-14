KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City leaders expect hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans to gather downtown for Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and rally.

The Chiefs’ Championship Parade will begin at noon Wednesday and travel from the River Market down Grand Boulevard. When it gets to Pershing Road, it will turn toward Union Station.

Then the celebration will continue with a rally at Union Station around 1:45 p.m.

City leaders vow they’ve taken steps to improve fan safety, parking, transportation and more compared to the Kansas City Royals’ parade in 2015 and the Chiefs’ last parade in 2020.

But if you don’t want to go downtown — or you’re simply not able to — there are still two easy ways to watch the Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl parade and rally from home, work or wherever you are.

KSN will be live streaming the parade and rally on air and on ksn.com.

Watch parade and rally coverage in the video player at the top of the page starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday.