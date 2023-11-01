WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a disappointing 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Germany to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

It will be a tall task to bounce back, as the Dolphins are sitting at 6-2 on the season behind a high-flying offense that features former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as well as several other playmakers.

There has been some confusion as to how fans can watch the game on Sunday, which kicks off bright and early at 8:30 a.m. locally.

Sunday’s contest will be available to watch on the NFL Network for those outside of Kansas City and Miami.

While Sunday’s game is being broadcast on the NBC station in Kansas City and Miami’s home markets, KSN does not have the rights to broadcast the game.

For those in Kansas City, you can watch the game by tuning in to KSHB-TV. For those outside that market, the game will be able to watch on the NFL Network.