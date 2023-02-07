WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a part of his nonprofit foundation, The JuJu Foundation, Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will send two fans to Phoenix, Arizona, when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Smith-Schuster partnered with CAUZEO, a charitable platform, to host an online fundraiser that will give one fan and their guest a hotel in Phoenix for two nights, including airfare and two lower-level tickets to Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will support the efforts of the JuJu Foundation.

A news release from The JuJu Foundation says Smith-Schuster’s foundation focuses on youth initiatives to build better and brighter futures. Through free football and gaming camps, holiday shopping events and more, the JuJu Foundation serves youth in cities across the country. The foundation also serves the community through hunger relief initiatives, cancer awareness initiatives and partnerships with local organizations.

For a $10 donation, fans can enter to win the Big Game getaway. One runner-up winner will receive an autographed JuJu Smith-Schuster jersey. You can enter by clicking here until Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.

The winner will be contacted following the campaign closing and announced publicly on the foundation’s official social media accounts.