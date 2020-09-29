Hundreds line up for Chiefs voter registration and food giveaway at Truman Sports Complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Thousands of people are getting free food and registering to vote at a special event organized by the Kansas City Chiefs and several community groups.

The Chiefs have placed a priority on voter registration efforts. The team wants to make sure as many people as possible exercise their right to vote.

Chiefs’ players have supported voter registration drives through public service announcements. Fans may have seen one of them during Monday night’s game broadcast.

The Kansas City Royals and United Way are joining the Chiefs to host the drive.

“A lot of times, we go to big events to try to do voter registration efforts, but you can’t really do that in the COVID era,” Todd Jordan, the United Way’s chief engagement officer, said. “A lot of what we are going to do, as people are idling in line, is have various voter registration organizations walking through, politely tapping and asking people if they have registered to vote, reminding them if they have registered that there are mail-in and absentee ballot options, depending on if they are in Kansas or Missouri.”

Anyone from Missouri or Kansas can register for the November election at the Truman Sports Complex Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Harvesters, the community food network, also will distribute free fruits, vegetables, pasta and rice to up to 2,000 households. To get some food and register to vote, you have to come in through Gate 4.

The Chiefs also are providing information on how to vote absentee in Missouri, or vote by mail in Kansas.

