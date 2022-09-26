KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are many questions as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The biggest questions may be when and where the game will be played.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a statewide state of emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for much of the Tampa area as Hurricane Ian churns toward Cuba and Florida.

The National Hurricane Center expects Ian to continue to strengthen and reach the southwestern coast of Cuba as a hurricane Monday night. The hurricane will likely shift, but its current track shows the storm making landfall near Tampa Thursday morning. The storm will likely still be impacting the area Friday.

The National Weather Service warned if the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, it could cause catastrophic damage, including power outages that could last days or weeks.

NFL rules state in the case of emergency situations, including a hurricane, the commissioner has the authority to make adjustments to the game as he sees fit.

According to league rules, the Commissioner will make every effort to schedule the game at its original site, no later than two days after the original date.

In the Chiefs-Bucs case, it could mean moving the game to Monday or Tuesday in Tampa Bay. The next date change would be Tuesday of the following week.

The Commissioner also has the option of moving the game to the nearest available facility to play the game Sunday evening.

A spokesman for the Chiefs said the decision on where and when to play its next game is up to the league.

As of Monday morning, a decision on whether to change Sunday night’s game has not been made.