GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell promised even more games will be played in Europe and Mexico in the coming seasons.

Goodell made the statement during a media Q-and-A session ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The driving factor behind the decision is the incredible support the NFL gets from fans outside the United States, according to Goodell.

“Every time we play a game, whether it’s in the UK or Germany, it’s just extraordinary to see the reaction of the fans,” Goodell said.

The commissioner spoke about the November game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks. Nearly 70,000 fans packed inside Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, for the game.

“When we went to Germany, I don’t think any of us would have anticipated the kind of reaction we got there,” Goodell said.

Now it’s the Kansas City Chiefs’ chance to expand the franchise’s fan base.

The NFL announced the Chiefs will make their debut in Germany during the 2023 season.

As part of the hype, the Chiefs partnered with German retailer Engelbert Strauss in a multiyear deal.

The agreement designates Englebert Strauss as the Official Workwear of the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany and as an Official Regional Partner of the Chiefs.

“We would like to welcome Engelbert Strauss to Chiefs Kingdom and are thrilled to have them joining us as our first multiyear partner in Germany,” Mark Donovan, Chiefs President, said.

Through the partnership, Chiefs fans can expect to see Engelbert Strauss merchandise and branding both at and around the upcoming game in Germany.

A date and opponent for the Chiefs game in Germany will be announced this spring.