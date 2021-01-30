‘I take it personal’: Social media helps fuel some Chiefs players on ‘run it back’ mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Between the fans, the haters, the journalists, and the pundits, there’s a lot of talk on social media about the Kansas City Chiefs.

But do the players even pay attention to it? And do they care?

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones answered that question definitively on Thursday, saying all the chatter on Twitter drives him to push harder.

“Honestly, I get a lot of motivation from Twitter,” he said. “I read, I see everything that people say. I take it personal. I take it very, very personal. No matter if it’s good or bad, I take it to heart. I wear my emotion on my sleeves when it comes to that type of stuff.”

And it’s not just Jones.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been seen on the field notably counting to four, which was believed to be a nod to the NFL Network’s “Top 100” list of NFL players, where he was ranked 4th.

He was also asked if national media has shown some disrespect toward the Chiefs’ margin of victory.

“It’s kind of an in-the-moment type thing. It’s not like it’s pre-meditated … but it’s just something that comes out whenever you’re in the game and you’re trying to do what you can and you let the excitement out,” Mahomes said.

“It’s not that I feel disrespected. We get a lot of respect, but at the same time, this team, it’s like we weren’t winning by enough, I guess that’s a stat. So we wanted to make sure that everybody knew that we could play good football when we wanted to.”

Tyreek Hill jokingly suggested that he hates the media so much — but not those on Thursday’s Zoom call. He said social media can be good, but he’s not surfing Twitter for his name.

“I don’t get on social media and look up things like that,” Hill said. “I mean, I think it’s good Chris uses something for motivation like that. That’s bulletin board material as they say.”

But don’t take Hill’s lack of interest in social media as him being less competitive. He told reporters Thursday about a friendly volleyball game with his grandmother that quickly turned competitive. When she asked if he was mad, his simple answer: “No, it’s just the fire in me. You put that in me. I just want to win.”

No doubt that competitive fire will be ablaze next week, and the Chiefs will be plenty motivated, with or without social media, to win Super Bowl LV and complete their “Run It Back” mission.