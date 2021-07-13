‘I’ll see it when I believe it’: Patrick Mahomes responds to fan’s remark about Chargers QB at golf tournament

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 11: Musician Justin Timberlake, right, and NFL athlete Patrick Mahomes wait to tee off from the first hole during the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

STATELINE, Nev. (WDAF) – As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his way down the golf course at the American Century Championship over the weekend, a fan decided to comment on young Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s rise to stardom.

“Watch out for Justin Herbert year!” the fan said.

Herbert broke several rookie quarterback records last season with the Chargers; Pass Completions – 396, Completed passes per game – 37, Passing touchdowns – 31.

Herbert’s first game in the NFL was against Mahomes and the two went toe-to-toe in a game decided in overtime.

Mahomes’ response drew the attention of many, mostly because he appears to have said the phrase backwards.

“I’ll see it when I believe it,” Mahomes said.

Debate on social media has argued whether he meant to say it in that order or he meant to say, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Whatever he meant, for the foreseeable future, the pair of young star quarterbacks will face off twice a year in the AFC West.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories