INACTIVES: What Chiefs players won’t be suiting up vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, several key Kansas City Chiefs like TE Travis Kelce and LB Willie Gay did not play because of COVID protocols.
Since then, they have been cleared from protocol and will be returning this week to play vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
These Chiefs will not be playing in Cincinnati.
QB Shane Buechele
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
CB DeAndre Baker
OL Kyle Long
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
Edwards-Helaire was ruled out on Saturday with a shoulder injury. He left the Steelers game early because of the same injury.
RBs Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore have been stepping in with quality play to replace CEH.