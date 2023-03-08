KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing off more Chiefs gear worn during Super Bowl LVII.

The helmet Isiah Pacheco wore during the game is on display to football fans visiting the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

It serves two purposes.

It celebrates the Chiefs and their second Super Bowl victory in four seasons.

It also celebrates the diversity in the National Football League. The NFL encouraged players to wear decals on their helmets, showing their heritage.

Fans will notice there are two flags on Pacheco’s helmet. There is a U.S. flag and the flag of Puerto Rico. Pacheco’s father is of Puerto Rican descent.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame says more than 200 NFL players added the decals to their helmets to celebrate their heritage from countries such as Germany, Haiti, Italy and Nigeria this past season.

The helmet is displayed next to an Arizona Cardinals Jersey. Byron Murphy wore the jersey during the game when he set the NFL record for the longest overtime fumble return for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 18, 2022.

Last month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame added the pants and and towel quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII. The display also includes the shirt, hat and shoes Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wore when the Chiefs doused him in Gatorade at the end of the game.