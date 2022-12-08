DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are getting ready for a matchup with the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
The Broncos are 3-9 and have not beaten the Chiefs since Sept. 17, 2015.
The last win against the Chiefs happened in Kansas City on Thursday Night Football. Peyton Manning was the quarterback, and Gary Kubiak was the head coach.
Alex Smith was the Chiefs’ quarterback at the time, and Andy Reid was the head coach.
Here’s a look back at the games that have taken place since the Broncos last beat the Chiefs:
- Jan. 8, 2022: Chiefs 28, Broncos 24
- December 5, 2021: Chiefs 22, Broncos 9
- December 6, 2020: Chiefs 22, Broncos 16
- October 25, 2020: Chiefs 43, Broncos 16
- December 15, 2019: Chiefs 23, Broncos 3
- October 17, 2019: Chiefs 30, Broncos 6
- October 28, 2018: Chiefs 30, Broncos 23
- October 1, 2018: Chiefs 27, Broncos 23
- December 31, 2017: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24
- October 30, 2017: Chiefs 29, Broncos 19
- December 25, 2016: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10
- November 27, 2016: Chiefs 30, Broncos 27
- November 15, 2015: Chiefs 29, Broncos 13
- Sept. 17, 2015: Broncos 31, Chiefs 24
Here are some photos from the last game where the Broncos beat the Chiefs:
The Dec. 11 matchup with the Chiefs was flexed from primetime to 3:05 p.m. After the game in Denver, the teams will play again in Kansas City on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.