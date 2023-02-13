WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Whether here in Kansas or in Arizona, Kansas City Chiefs fans say Sunday was a day to remember. Even fans who didn’t go into the game say their experience in Arizona was unforgettable.

“It’s going to be a story we’ll never forget,” Super Bowl attendee Jeremiah Coleman said.

Experiencing a Chiefs’ Super Bowl win is something he’ll be talking about for decades.

Kansans return from Super Bowl (KSN Photo)

“Seeing how happy our fans were, and as soon as they won, I said we’re gonna tell our kids about this forever,” Coleman said.

Linda Guillen is left speechless.

“There’s just no words to explain the feeling you get being there,” Guillen said. “It was just like super awesome check mark off my bucket list.”

Although she didn’t go in the game, the environment made it unforgettable.

“The atmosphere of being there and knowing why we were there and that we were there to back our Chiefs,” Guillen said.

Back here in Kansas, fans have been wiping out the stores with Super Bowl champion’s gear.

Randel Westerhoff watched at home and is continuing the celebration by sending championship merch to his family.

He says he’s been a Chiefs fan for over 50 years, even with how nervous they make him.

“Those guys are gonna give me a heart attack,” Westerhoff said. “They’re just so exciting the way they play all the time. You can never kind of count them out.”

Fans tell KSN that after the streak the team has been on in the last few years, they can’t wait for the next football season.

Rally House on Rock Road says they will be getting more Super Bowl items Monday evening between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.