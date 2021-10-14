‘It’s not about one guy’: Chiefs defensive coordinator defends Daniel Sorensen

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left, catches a pass for a first down as Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday night loss to the Buffalo Bills 38-20 at Arrowhead Stadium, safety Daniel Sorensen received large amounts of criticism from fans after giving up two big touchdowns.

“It’s not about one guy,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “Overall, we haven’t been good. That’s a true statement. That’s a reality. To focus on one person, I don’t think is fair. Did Dan struggle a little bit last week? Yeah.”

Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo came to his defense saying he struggled, but doesn’t get credit for the good plays he makes.

He also addressed questions about why safety Juan Thornhill has not gotten more snaps or even started in front of Sorensen.

“We take a guy has a starting position, we think he’s been doing a good job with that. Sometimes when you have plays that to the eye of everybody in there look worse than other ones, nobody sees the plays that he’s making when you’re covering someone and they don’t throw it there,” Spagnuolo said. “I think Dan has had a lot of good snaps for us. Juan will play for us as well. We’ll work through who’s playing where, what were doing package wise.”

When it comes to the defensive line, Spagnuolo says he doesn’t like using injuries as an excuse, but continuity has been an issue.

“When you can’t get a number of games back to back where you’ve got units in tact, the continuity is hard,” Spagnuolo said. “Units have to function as a unit. There is all kinds of feels and natural feels and when you play with somebody for a period of snaps that happens.”

The Chiefs rank 31st in total defense giving up an average of 437.4 yard per game, ahead of only the Seattle Seahawks (450.8)

Kansas City will travel to the nation’s capitol to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday.