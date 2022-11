KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The inactives have been announced for the Kansas City Chiefs before they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

These Chiefs players will not play against Jags:

RB Ronald Jones

QB Shane Buechele

S Nazeeh Johnson

WR Mecole Hardman

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

