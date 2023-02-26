KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wise man once said coaches are the biggest thieves.

In Week 1 of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 season, the offense used a motion that sent wide receiver Mecole Hardman halfway across the line of scrimmage before he turned around and ran back to his original position. Hardman caught the pass for a first down.

Former Chiefs offensive coordinator and current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson may have gotten inspiration from that play, or it may have already been in the playbook.

The Jaguars used the same motion to score against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 and against the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Chiefs then used it to score twice in Super Bowl 57 with Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney.

When asked about the play at the annual Kansas City Committee of 101 Awards, Pederson smirked and said he flashed back to when his team used it against the Eagles.

Here's Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on #Chiefs calling the whip motion play the Jags used in the AFC Divisional twice in the Super Bowl.



“That’s the thing about our league, is you find things that other teams do and you try to incorporate to your guys and your team.”

“Obviously the Chiefs pulled it out at the right time.”

Pederson was presented AFC Coach of the Year at the awards ceremony.

It most likely will not be the last time that fans see this motion that seems pretty effective for NFL offenses.