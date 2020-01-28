Jefferson Elementary teachers and students dress up for ‘Mahomes Monday’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was all things Patrick Mahomes at Jefferson Elementary in Wichita on Monday.

Staff and students came to school decked out in their Chiefs gear.

It is part of spirit week focused on kindness. One teacher says ‘Mahomes Monday’ fits because he is a good role model.

“He’s an inspiration to me. He’s just so much fun to watch. He gives everything 100%. He’s made a very positive impact on Kansas City, Wichita, Kansas, everywhere,” said Terri Ruland, teacher.

From students down to four-legged fans, everyone came dressed in red to show their support for the Chiefs.

