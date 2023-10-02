KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets bout on Sunday Night Football was a lot closer than people expected.

And with over four minutes left and three timeouts, the Jets had the Chiefs offense at 3rd & 20 at the Jets 40-yard line.

That is when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw what would’ve been an interception to Jets defensive back Michael Carter II and gave them the ball, with Zach Wilson arguably playing the best game of his career.

But, the play was called back when refs called a holding penalty on Jets DB Sauce Gardner while he was guarding Chiefs receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling, giving the Chiefs a 1st down.

The Chiefs then proceeded to run the clock out, never allowing the Jets the chance to tie or win the game.

Gardner and head coach Robert Saleh were furious after the call. Saleh was even flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty a few plays later, and Gardner tweeted out: “Lmaoo maybe if I was a swiftie, the ref wouldn’t of threw the flag.”

They both continued to express those frustrations in their postgame pressers.

The Chiefs—already one of the league’s most popular teams—have garnered even more attention due to the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pairing, and NBC showed her on camera numerous times as she attended the game.

While it seems NFL fans have grown tired of the constant Swift coverage taking away from the game, and the Jets’ frustrations are understandable, considering they weren’t able to capitalize on a solid performance from Wilson.

Although, It did appear that Gardner briefly held Valdes-Scantling during his route.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained why he thought it was the correct call.

“Listen, I thought it was a hold,” Reid said. “They’re aggressive, and so they’re gonna get a couple of those during the game. Sauce is as good as there is in the league, but he might’ve had a little bit of fabric there.”

The win puts the Chiefs at 3-1 on the season and puts the Jets at 1-3. The Chiefs will head to Minnesota to play the Vikings at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday