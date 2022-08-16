KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will get one of the top broadcasting crews to kick off the NFL season.

As announcer schedules are slowly being leaked out for week one assignments, fans now know play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo will call the Chiefs’ Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson is expected to join Nantz and Romo on the call. The trio is entering their sixth season together.

The trio called seven Chiefs games last season, including the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

Kickoff against the Cardinals is set for 3:25 p.m.