Johnson County attorney will not file charges involving Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Johnson County DA Stephen Howe said charges will not filed involving Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal.

The DA said he believes a crime has occurred, but he said he couldn’t establish who committed it because of a lack of evidence.

Police were called to the home of Hill and Crystal Espinal twice last month, and the investigators said their child had been injured. Howe said there will be “a continued involvement by state officials” but declined to discuss the health of the child.

He described the case as a difficult one because of the child’s involvement.

PRESS CONFERENCE

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Johnson County DA won’t file charges against Tyreek Hill in child abuse case.— Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) April 24, 2019