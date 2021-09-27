Josh Gordon, reinstated by NFL, to join Kansas City Chiefs, reports say

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Wide receiver Josh Gordon #10 of the Seattle Seahawks is tackled by the defense of the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Levi’s Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon is joining the Kansas City Chiefs, reports say.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that the Chiefs are signing the speedy All-Pro, who has been suspended multiple times. But the NFL officially reinstated Gordon on Monday, and it seems he didn’t take long to find his next team.

Reports say Gordon is expected to join the Chiefs’ practice squad at first before being called up to the 53-man roster shortly after. He’ll likely fill the second wide receiver slot behind Tyreek Hill since the Chiefs lost Sammy Watkins in the offseason.

While the Chiefs have not confirmed the news, Gordon basically did on social media, tweeting, “Time to get to work,” and tagging the Chiefs.

Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

The 30-year-old entered the league in 2012 with the Cleveland Browns and was suspended for the first time in 2013 for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He missed two games but still had his best career year with over 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gordon was suspended another five times over the following years and missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons completely.

In 2018, the Browns traded him to the New England Patriots. Late in the season, Gordon stepped away from the team, and shortly after, the NFL suspended him indefinitely for violating the terms of his reinstatement.

New England waived Gordon after that season, and Seattle claimed him. Gordon got five games under his belt with the Seahawks before he was suspended again, for a sixth time, in 2019.