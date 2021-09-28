Josh Gordon signs contract with Kansas City Chiefs, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – According to reports, wide receiver Josh Gordon has passed a physical exam and signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The details of the contract are not immediately available, but it was previously reported that Gordon would sign with the practice squad to get up to speed.
“Flash Gordon” last played in the NFL in 2019. He has dealt with several suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
Gordon played 5 games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, hauling in 7 catches for 139 yards.
He was drafted in 2012 to the Cleveland Browns and in 2013 posted 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and 9 touchdowns.