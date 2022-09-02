KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Collectors and fans of the Funko Pop! series of vinyl figures will soon have two new Kansas City Chiefs figures to add to their collection.

In September, a special edition of quarterback Patrick Mahomes featuring his trading card will become available.

Mahomes is one of four quarterbacks featured in the special edition series, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, and Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

The trading card edition of Mahomes’ figurine will be his third time being featured by Funko Pop!

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster makes his debut for Funko Pop! in a Chiefs uniform, having previously been featured in a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey.

JuJu’s away uniform figurine will become available in January 2023.