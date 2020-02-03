Live Now
Kansas and Missouri the top states complaining about Super Bowl hangovers

Kansas City Chiefs

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas and Missouri are the top states complaining about Super Bowl hangovers.

The map put together by health site bodynutrition.org and is based on geotagged Twitter data in the last 12 hours, tracking tweets about hangovers, or being hungover (over 10,000 tweets tracked). Today is also “National Football Hangover Day.”

As you can see from the map and unsurprisingly given the Kansas City Chiefs big win, Kansas and Missouri had the most hangover complaints.

The top Super Bowl hangover complaints are as follows:

  1. Kansas
  2. Missouri
  3. Colorado
  4. Nebraska
  5. Mississippi
  6. Florida
  7. Arizona
  8. Tennessee
  9. North Carolina
  10. Connecticut

