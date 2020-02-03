Kansas and Missouri are the top states complaining about Super Bowl hangovers.
The map put together by health site bodynutrition.org and is based on geotagged Twitter data in the last 12 hours, tracking tweets about hangovers, or being hungover (over 10,000 tweets tracked). Today is also “National Football Hangover Day.”
As you can see from the map and unsurprisingly given the Kansas City Chiefs big win, Kansas and Missouri had the most hangover complaints.
The top Super Bowl hangover complaints are as follows:
- Kansas
- Missouri
- Colorado
- Nebraska
- Mississippi
- Florida
- Arizona
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Connecticut
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas and Missouri the top states complaining about Super Bowl hangovers
- ‘Apparently it’s the 99th day.’ Texas student dresses as old man for 100th day of school, one day early
- Chiefs return to Kansas City after Super Bowl win
- Wichita man pleads guilty to two armed robberies
- Local Tuskegee Airmen veteran presents Super Bowl LIV coin flip