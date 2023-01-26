KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It could be another delicious moment.

Kansas City Chiefs fans have a big appetite, craving another taste of the AFC Championship. They’ll battle the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday for a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

Metro restaurants are also offering up Chiefs-themed items on their menus, knowing hungry visitors from everywhere will come calling on our metro this week.

Harvey’s at Union Station is one of many local restaurants getting into the spirit. The Big Red Burger is named to honor Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid. It’s a juicy triple-decker burger with smoked cheddar, barbecue sauce, and an onion ring served on a bright red bun that’s made in-house.

“It’s one way to show that Kansas City has a huge heart. Kansas City has a huge appetite, and Kansas City is going to be headed for the Super Bowl,” Charles Peach, Harvey’s general manager, said.

Some Chiefs-themed offerings aren’t typical. The heat surrounding Longboards’ Bring It Mahomes wrap is strong and unique. Longboards’ Overland Park location wraps beef brisket, spicy chili, jalapeño peppers, Flaming Hot Cheetos and a special three-alarm ketchup, all rolled into an item that’s in demand. Blake Barnhard, Longboard’s general manager, said this item is unique, just like Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

The Big Red Burger at Harvey’s at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. It’s served with mac & cheese and burnt ends. (FOX4 Photo/Sean McDowell)

The Big Red Burger at Harvey’s at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. It’s served with mac & cheese and burnt ends. (FOX4 Photo/Sean McDowell)

The Big Red Burger at Harvey’s at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. It’s served with mac & cheese and burnt ends. (FOX4 Photo/Sean McDowell)

The Bring It Mahomes wrap at Longboards Wraps and Bowls is loaded with beef brisket, 3 meat chili, tatertots, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, Flamin hot Cheetos and is topped with 5 alarm ketchup. (FOX4 Photo/Sean McDowell)

The Bring It Mahomes wrap at Longboards Wraps and Bowls is loaded with beef brisket, 3 meat chili, tatertots, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, Flamin hot Cheetos and is topped with 5 alarm ketchup. (FOX4 Photo/Sean McDowell)

The Bring It Mahomes wrap at Longboards Wraps and Bowls is loaded with beef brisket, 3 meat chili, tatertots, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, Flamin hot Cheetos and is topped with 5 alarm ketchup. (FOX4 Photo/Sean McDowell)

The Creed Humphrey Special at Jack Stack Barbecue in Overland Park, Kansas has all the Chiefs themed food and includes a collector’s glass from Boulevard Brewing Company while supplies last. (FOX4 Photo/Sean McDowell)



The Creed Humphrey Special at Jack Stack Barbecue in Overland Park, Kansas has all the Chiefs themed food and includes a collector’s glass from Boulevard Brewing Company while supplies last. (FOX4 Photo/Sean McDowell)

The Creed Humphrey Special at Jack Stack Barbecue in Overland Park, Kansas has all the Chiefs themed food and includes a collector’s glass from Boulevard Brewing Company while supplies last. (FOX4 Photo/Sean McDowell)

“It’s electric. It’s electric like the most valuable player,” Barnhard said. “We want to catch the eye. It’s something that people will say — oh, you have this week? And it’s something you can’t get anywhere else.”

And nothing’s more Kansas City than barbecue. The Creed Humphrey Special at Fiorella’s Jack Stack is in high demand, presenting a big serving of ribs, burnt ends, wings and sides — along with a commemorative glass from Boulevard Brewing while supplies last.

“Look at the glass. He’s a big guy who loves barbecue, man,” Tyler Wigger, Jack Stack general manager in Overland Park, said. “Anytime anyone comes to Kansas City, they’re taking about barbecue and where to go.”

The foodies we spoke with agree this is an amazing, incredible opportunity to showcase Kansas City’s proud culinary scene. Win or lose on gameday, the game plan is to send patrons home with their bellies full.