Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes unveils new logo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – As part of Patrick Mahomes’ continued growth of his brand, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback unveiled a new logo trademarked by Adidas.
According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Adidas filed the trademark on March 29, 2021.
Mahomes posted a video on Twitter explaining the design visually.
The logo design consists of:
- Interlocking “PM” initials
- A gladiator representing a “winning mindset”
- An angled cut on the vertical line of the “P” that represents “2 p.m.” on a clock
- The “M” is also in the shape of Mahomes’ “flexing” celebrations
According to the trademark filing, the new PM logo will be used on bags, shoes, footballs and more.