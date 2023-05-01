KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the NFL Draft behind us, the attention turns to the remaining free agents before the start of summer team activities.

According to NFL Network Ian Rapoport, Kansas City is aiming and looking to resign running back Jerick McKinnon.

McKinnon Played in all 17 regular-season games for the Chiefs last year and ran the ball 72 times for 291 yards and scored one touchdown.

In addition, He was a major factor in the receiving game, recording career-highs in receptions catching the ball 56 times, recording 512 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns

During the postseason, including the Super Bowl run, McKinnon had 92 combined yards.