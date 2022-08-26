KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — According to reports, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster now has more incentives to play in every game this season.

NFL Insider for ESPN Field Yates reports that JuJu will now receive twice as much in per-game roster bonuses in 2022.

His original deal would earn him $30,000 per game. He will now receive $60,000.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal in the offseason worth $1.45 million with incentives potentially raising that salary to almost $4 million.

During training camp, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout struggled with a sore knee that saw him miss practice and time on the field during the preseason.

The Chiefs open the regular season on Sept. 11 on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.