Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts Sunday night preview

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting ready for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Colts.
You can catch the game on KSN Sunday with coverage starting at 6 p.m. Game time is 7:20 p.m. KSN’s live coverage from Kansas City begins at 5 p.m.
In the last meeting between the two teams on Jan. 12, 2019, the Chiefs beat the Colts 31-13. It was their first home playoff win since Jan. 8, 1994.
The Chiefs are seeking to start 5-0 for third consecutive season. They have done it five times in franchise history.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 1,510 yards, third-most through first four weeks of season.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs one win to reach 200 regular-season victories. He has 211 total, sixth-most in NFL history. Kansas City was unbeaten in October last season and is 11-2 under Reid in the month.
Last week, the Colts lost to Raiders 31-24. The Chiefs beat Lions 34-30.
LATEST STORIES:
- Haysville Chiefs fans travel to Kansas City in style
- ‘This is brilliant,’ Chiefs fans watch game on the big screen at Starlite Drive-In
- Man, myth, legend: Mahomes. Chiefs fans are hopeful for season with reigning MVP
- “Do you want to come with us to watch the Chiefs play?”: Viral Chiefs super fan makes the trek to Arrowhead
- KSN Halftime report: Chiefs vs. Colts