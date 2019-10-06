Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts Sunday night preview

Kansas City Chiefs

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting ready for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Colts.

You can catch the game on KSN Sunday with coverage starting at 6 p.m. Game time is 7:20 p.m. KSN’s live coverage from Kansas City begins at 5 p.m.

In the last meeting between the two teams on Jan. 12, 2019, the Chiefs beat the Colts 31-13. It was their first home playoff win since Jan. 8, 1994.

The Chiefs are seeking to start 5-0 for third consecutive season. They have done it five times in franchise history.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 1,510 yards, third-most through first four weeks of season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs one win to reach 200 regular-season victories. He has 211 total, sixth-most in NFL history. Kansas City was unbeaten in October last season and is 11-2 under Reid in the month.

Last week, the Colts lost to Raiders 31-24. The Chiefs beat Lions 34-30.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories