Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts Sunday night preview

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting ready for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Colts.

You can catch the game on KSN Sunday with coverage starting at 6 p.m. Game time is 7:20 p.m. KSN’s live coverage from Kansas City begins at 5 p.m.

In the last meeting between the two teams on Jan. 12, 2019, the Chiefs beat the Colts 31-13. It was their first home playoff win since Jan. 8, 1994.

The Chiefs are seeking to start 5-0 for third consecutive season. They have done it five times in franchise history.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 1,510 yards, third-most through first four weeks of season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs one win to reach 200 regular-season victories. He has 211 total, sixth-most in NFL history. Kansas City was unbeaten in October last season and is 11-2 under Reid in the month.

Last week, the Colts lost to Raiders 31-24. The Chiefs beat Lions 34-30.

