WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins NFL wild-card round game on Saturday, Jan 13., will not be broadcast on traditional television.

To watch the Chiefs play the Dolphins, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock to see the game. The game will be at 7 p.m. Plans for Peacock start at $5.99 a month. You can cancel anytime.

The NFL has been getting into the streaming business. NBC and Peacock haven’t tried to set any ratings predictions, but it is worth noting that the “Thursday Night Football” package on Amazon is averaging 12.07 million viewers this season, a 26% increase over last year.

The Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in what essentially was the AFC East championship game.