KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row.

There is one thing different about this year’s matchup. It’s the first time since drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017 that the Chiefs are an underdog in a playoff game.

According to ESPN, the Chiefs have been favored to win in 14 straight playoff games, which is the longest streak in the Super Bowl era. The network says it’s only the second time in Mahomes’ career that the Chiefs are underdogs when playing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Every time I walk on that field I don’t think I’m an underdog, especially when I walk on Arrowhead’s field. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Quarterback

The biggest reason the Chiefs are considered an underdog this week is because of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury.

Mahomes updated fans on his sprained right ankle Wednesday and said he would be ready to play Sunday.

There’s also that nagging fact that the Bengals have beaten the Chiefs in their last three meetings, including last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes had something to say about that Wednesday afternoon.

“I just go in with the same mindset that we have to play our best football to win. We know we’re playing a great football team that’s beat us the last three times. We have to learn from our mistakes in the past and be better in order to win against a great football team,” Mahomes said.

The Bengals are 1.5-point favorites at Arrowhead in the game that kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.