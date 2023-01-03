KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs join other NFL football fans waiting for an update on the condition of Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin.

About nine minutes into Monday Night Football, Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and then collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Higgins’ family released a statement Tuesday, thanking fans for the outpouring of support.

The Chiefs are also sending prayers and support to Hamlin and the Bills.

The team is practicing at the Chief’s facility as scheduled Tuesday but canceled the media availability with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes Tuesday afternoon.

Out of respect for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills organization we are cancelling today’s media availability. Kansas City Chiefs

After Hamlin collapsed, the Chiefs tweeted “sending thoughts and prayers to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills.”

Mahomes and other players also tweeted well wishes.

“Praying hard .. please be okay man 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Mahomes tweeted.

“CPR? I hope he is alright prayers to him ❤️ Damn I hope he is ok 🙏🏽,” Mecole Hardman tweeted.

“Prayers for Damar!” Frank Clark tweeted.

The NFL has not said if the remainder of the game will eventually be played or if the league will cancel it.