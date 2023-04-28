KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — He put the X-Factor into the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Now Dante Hall will be honored for his carrier in Kansas City.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt announced the Chiefs wide receiver, and returner will be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame later this year.

Hall is the 52nd individual and 48th player to earn the honor, according to the Chiefs.

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to happen during Chiefs Legends Weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.

“It’s not every day you get to witness a generational talent at the returner position, but Chiefs Kingdom was blessed to witness Dante’s talent for seven seasons. His quickness, agility and pure athleticism as a returner and wide receiver cemented him as one of the franchise’s greats,” Hunt said.

After his career on the field, Hall joined the Kansas City Ambassador program. He now works to expand the Chiefs brand overseas.

Hall stepped on stage to welcome 125,000 NFL fans to the 2023 Draft with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Will Shields Thursday evening.