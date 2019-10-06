Kansas City Chiefs fall to Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs

by: KSN Sports

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Indianapolis Colts upset the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-13, at Arrowhead Stadium.

  • Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir, rear, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in front of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Margus Hunt (92) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) is tackles by Indianapolis Colts defenders, including defensive end Denico Autry (96), during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) drops a pass for an incomplete against the defense of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir (35) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
  • Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deon Cain, bottom right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
  • Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Xavier Williams (98) is helped off the field following an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (85) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson, bottom, and linebacker Ben Niemann (56), during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs out of bounds after breaking a tackle attempt by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Denico Autry (96) closes in, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Fill out my online form.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories