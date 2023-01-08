KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs have the chance to win an exclusive experience.

GEHA is giving away the chance for fans to win tickets to watch a Chiefs playoff game on the GEHA Deck and to lead Chiefs Kingdom as the DiPardo Spirit Leader.

How to Enter

Tag and follow @GEHAField on Twitter

Share a photo or video of your game day tradition by uploading it and tagging #GEHASweepstakes on Twitter

To enter, fans must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States, but cannot live in New York, Alaska, or Hawaii. Entries are limited to one per person.

The sweepstakes close at 11:59 p.m. CST on Monday, Jan. 9.

Prizes Available

One grand prize winner will lead the Drum Ceremony at the Chiefs first home playoff game of the 2022-23 season. In addition, the grand prize winner will also receive two Drum Deck tickets and a parking pass to the game.

Five runner-ups will each receive two Drum Deck tickets and a parking pass to the Chiefs first home playoff game of the 2022-23 season.

The official sweepstake rules and additional information can be found by clicking a link GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium tweeted.

GEHA says winners will be selected beginning Jan. 10.