LAS VEGAS — Tickets for Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs game may be hard to come by for fans heading to Las Vegas.

The Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders in Allegiant Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats says a ticket to the game is the hottest one in the NFL this weekend.

According to the company, tickets are selling for an average price of $373. That is $160 more than the average ticket to the New York Jets-Miami Dolphins game this weekend.

Vivid Seats also says it expects the red and gold of Chiefs Kingdom to outpower the black and silver of Raiders Nation. According to the ticket site’s calculations, 53% of the seats in Allegiant Stadium will be filled by fans cheering for the Chiefs.

The game is the second hottest tickets in the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry, according to Vivid Seats.

The only ticket to sell at a higher average price was when the Chiefs traveled to Vegas on Nov. 14, 2021 to play the Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Vivid Seats says tickets for that game sold for an average of $590 each.

The Chiefs won that game 41-14.