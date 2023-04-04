KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs can celebrate the taste of Super Bowl victory while toasting the arrival of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Shatto Milk announced it is bottling two limited edition flavors for the special occasions.

Fans who want to know what “Eagle Tears” taste like after the team beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, can find out thanks to the milk company. Eagle Tears milk is cheesecake-flavored and will be available beginning April 8, 2023, at the dairy’s farm store.

Preorders for home delivery are now underway and will be delivered beginning April 10. Eagle Tears will also be available in stores that sell Shatto products beginning April 10.

The second new flavor is called “Golden Age.” It is a limited edition Apple Pie Milk.

The apple pie option will be available starting April 22, at the farm store, just in time for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Shatto is also accepting pre-orders for home delivery that will begin April 24. Area stores will begin selling Golden Age milk on April 24, too.

Shatto Milk is also only bottling 11,000 bottles of each flavor.